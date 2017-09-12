App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 11, 2017 10:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Padmanabh Ind AGM on September 26, 2017

We would like to inform you that we have uploaded Notice of 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 12.30 P.M.

Padmanabh Ind AGM on September 26, 2017
We would like to inform you that we have uploaded Notice of 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017 at 12.30 P.M. on BSE portal on 04/09/2017. However, it came to our notice that there was some clerical error while uploading AGM notice on online portal www.listing.bseindia.com and wrong copy of AGM notice has been submitted and uploaded.

In order to rectify the said error we hereby re submit the copy of Notice of 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company which was circulated to the share holders of our Company.

You are hereby requested to kindly take the note of the same.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.