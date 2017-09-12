Padmanabh Ind AGM on September 26, 2017

We would like to inform you that we have uploaded Notice of 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017 at 12.30 P.M. on BSE portal on 04/09/2017. However, it came to our notice that there was some clerical error while uploading AGM notice on online portal www.listing.bseindia.com and wrong copy of AGM notice has been submitted and uploaded.In order to rectify the said error we hereby re submit the copy of Notice of 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company which was circulated to the share holders of our Company.You are hereby requested to kindly take the note of the same.Source : BSE