Padmanabh Alloys and Polymers' board meeting on December 08, 2017

We would like to inform you that the meeting of board of directors to be held on December 08, 2017.
Intimation of meeting of board of directors to be held on 08/12/2017.
Padmanabh Alloy is in the Textiles - Manmade sector.The company management includes Bhikhubhai M Desai - Chairman & Managing Director, Vijaybhai D Vashi - Whole Time Director, Chetan M Desai - Whole Time Director, Hemal R Desai - Whole Time Director, Dilipbhai K Desai - Independent Director, Nilesh A Desai - Independent Director, Hiler K Desai - Independent Director, Pravin G Desai - Independent Director, Source : BSE