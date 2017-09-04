App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 08:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Padmalaya Tele: Outcome of board meeting

Approved draft Director's Report for the Financial year ending 31st March 2017.

considered, and approved the following items of business:

1. To take note of directors liable to retire by rotation

2. Approved draft Director's Report for the Financial year ending 31st March 2017

3. Approved the Notice & date of forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the company, as 29th September 2017

4. Took note of Secretarial Audit Report issued by P Jagannatham & Co.,.

5. Approved the appointment of P Jagannatham & Co.,. as Scrutinizer for conducting E-Voting for the forth coming AGM

6. Fixed the Book Closure From Saturday 23rd September 2017 to Friday 29th September 2017(both days inclusive) in connection with AGM

7. Considered and recommended the appointment of M/s. Chandra Babu Naidu & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors, in place of P. Murali& co., Chartered Accountants
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

