Apr 25, 2017 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com Pact Industries: Outcome of board meeting This is to inform you that the outcome of board eeting to be held on April 22, 2017. Outcome of Board meeting to be held on 22.04.2017Source : BSE tags #Announcements Related news Business Jayshree Tea's board meeting on May 8, 2017 Apr 25, 2017 09:58 PM Business Pact Industries: Outcome of board meeting Apr 25, 2017 09:55 PM Business Union Bank's board meeting on Apr 28, 2017 Apr 25, 2017 09:54 PM Business Sylph Education: Outcome of board meeting Apr 25, 2017 09:53 PM Business DRA Consultants' board meeting will be held on April 30, 2017 Apr 25, 2017 09:50 PM Business Genesys Int's Compensation Committee to be held on April 25, 2017. Apr 25, 2017 09:47 PM Business Apar Ind appoint Rajesh Sehgal as additional director Apr 25, 2017 09:46 PM Business Chemtech Ind's board meeting on May 5, 2017 Apr 25, 2017 09:42 PM Business Kewal Kiran's board meeting held on April 25, 2017 Apr 25, 2017 09:41 PM