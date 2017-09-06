Sep 06, 2017 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pact Industries' board meeting on September 14, 2017
Pursuant to the Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on September 14, 2017 at the Registered Office of the company to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Source : BSE