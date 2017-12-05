Pacific Industries' board meeting on December 14, 2017

This is to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Agreement a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 at the Corporate Office of the company at Village - Bedla, Udaipur - 313001 at 4.00 P.M. to consider and take on record the Un-audited Quarterly Financial Results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2017.Source : BSE