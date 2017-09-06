Pacific Industries' board meeting on September 14, 2017

This is to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Agreement a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at the Corporate Office of the company at Village - Bedla, Udaipur - 313001 at 4.00 P.M. to consider and take on record the Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017.Further, as per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 ,trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for all Insiders from 07th September 2017 to 15th September 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE