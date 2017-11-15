App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 14, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pacheli Industrial Finance - Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. approved the following:

1. Approval of Un-Audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

2. To approve resignation of Mr. Jugalkishore Tapadia and Mr. Nitin Agrawal from the designation of Independent Non - Executive Directors of the Company w.e.f November 14, 2017.

The meeting was concluded at 12.30 p.m.

You are requested to kindly take the same on your record.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.