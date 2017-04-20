P M Telelinnks board meeting on May 3, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), 2015 we hereby bring to your notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 3rd May, 2017 at 11. A.M. at the registered office of the Company interalia to consider and adopt the Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017 amongst other matters.Source : BSE