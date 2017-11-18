P C Products India: Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, 17th November, 2017.

P C Products is in the Miscellaneous sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 34.52 crore.

The company management includes Kalidindi Krishnam Raju - Chairman & Wholetime Director, Mohammed Aejaz Habeeb - Promoter Non-Exe.Director, Ameer Basha Paspala - Promoter Non-Exe.Director, A Radha Rama Devi - Ind. Non-Executive Director, A Jhothy - Ind. Non-Executive Director, T V Rama Krishna Murthy - Ind. Non-Executive Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 539267.Source : BSE