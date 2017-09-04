P C Products' AGM on September 27, 2017

Notice of 21st Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2016-17 will be held on Wednesday, the 27th September, 2017 at 10.30 AM at the Registered Office of the Company at 2-5-36/CLRD/1, Survey No. 36, Chintalmet X Roads, Upperpally, Rajendra Nagar Mandal, Hyderabad – 500 048, Telangana, India.Source : BSE