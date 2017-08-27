P B Films: Outcome of board meeting

Appointment of Mr. Rohit Singhi as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2016-17RESOLVED THAT pursuant to provision of Section 204(1) of the Companies Act 2013 Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration Personnel) Rules 2014 and other applicable provisions if any of the Companies Act 2013, consent of the Board be and hereby given for appointment of Mr. Rohit Singhi, Company secretary in Practise as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17 and the Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to fix the remuneration in consultation with Audit Committee.RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to file Necessary forms with Registrar of Companies and to do all such acts, deeds and things as may considered necessary to give effect to the above said resolution.Source : BSE