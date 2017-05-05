App
May 05, 2017 10:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

P and G appoints Ishan Sonthalia as company secretary & CO

We would like to inform you that Mr. Ishan Sonthalia has been appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company effective May 5, 2017.

P and G appoints Ishan Sonthalia as company secretary & CO
We would like to inform you that Mr. Ishan Sonthalia has been appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company effective May 5, 2017. In this respect, please find below brief profile of Mr. Sonthalia:- Mr. Ishan Sonthalia joined Procter & Gamble in 2011. He is a Company Secretary (ACS 34958), Chartered Accountant, Cost and Management Accountant and a Commerce Graduate from St. Xavier's College. He has a strong academic background and was placed All India 16th in CA Final and All India 17th in CS Final.Source : BSE

