P and G: Outcome of board meeting

We are pleased to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2017 were approved.We are pleased to further inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, have declared a final dividend of Rs. 27/- per Equity Share (Nominal Value of Rs. 10/- each), for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2017. The dividend shall be paid between November 23, 2017 to December 15, 2017, on approval of the Members at the 53rd Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE