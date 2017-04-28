P and G's board meeting held on May 5, 2017.

Apr 28, 2017 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 5, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2017 and to consider declaration of interim dividend (if any).Source : BSE