P & G board meeting held on May 05, 2017

This is inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. May 5, 2017, inter alia, has declared a special interim dividend of Rs. 362/- per Equity Share (Nominal Value of Rs. 10/- each). The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Thursday, May 18, 2017 as the record date for the purpose of payment of said interim dividend. The dividend shall be paid, between May 22, 2017 to June 4, 2017.