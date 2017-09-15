Sep 15, 2017 09:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ozone World: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on September 14, 2017 and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017. Accepted the resignation of Mr. Maneklal S. Patel as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 14th September, 2017:
(1) Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017
(2) Accepted the resignation of Mr. Maneklal S. Patel as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.
Source : BSE
