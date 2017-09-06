App
Sep 06, 2017 08:15 PM IST

Ozone World's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company.

Ozone World's board meeting held on September 14, 2017
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.

Further, In terms of the Code of Insider Trading Regulations of the Company, the Trading Window for dealing in the Company's equity shares shall remain closed from 6th September, 2017 and shall reopen after the expiry of 48 hours after the submission of the aforesaid financial results.
Source : BSE

