Sep 11, 2017 08:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ovobel Foods' board meeting on September 14, 2017
As per the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Ovobel Foods Limited holding its Board meeting on Thursday 14.09.2017 for approval of Un-audited financial for the first quarter ended 30.06.2017 for the FY 2017-18
