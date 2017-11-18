Overseas Synthetics' board meeting on November 24, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the Board of Directors meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 24, 2017.
We wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange
Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
("Listing Regulations"), a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is
scheduled to be held on Friday, November 24, 2017, inter alia, to consider and
approve the Unaudited fmancial results for the Second quarter ended on 30th
September, 2017Source : BSE
