Overseas Synthetics' board meeting on November 24, 2017

We wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and ExchangeBoard of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015("Listing Regulations"), a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company isscheduled to be held on Friday, November 24, 2017, inter alia, to consider andapprove the Unaudited fmancial results for the Second quarter ended on 30thSeptember, 2017Source : BSE