Overseas Synthetics' board meeting on May 29, 2017

In Compliance with the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017.Source : BSE