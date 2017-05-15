Otco International's board meeting on May 27, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, NOTICE is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 27th Day of May 2017, at 12:00 Noon at Old no. 6 New no.15, 7th West Cross Street, Shenoy Nagar, Chennai – 600030, Tamilnadu inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2017.Source : BSE