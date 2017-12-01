App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 01, 2017 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oswal Overseas' board meeting on December 11, 2017

Notice is hereby given pursuant to regulations 29 read with regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Fifth Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the financial year 2017-18 is schedule to be held on Monday, 11th December, 2017, at 01:00 p.m. at its registered office at 72, Ground Floor, Taimoor Nagar, New Delhi - 110025 to cons

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Notice is hereby given pursuant to regulations 29 read with regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Fifth Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the financial year 2017-18 is schedule to be held on Monday, 11th December, 2017, at 01:00 p.m. at its registered office at 72, Ground Floor, Taimoor Nagar, New Delhi - 110025 to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2017.

Further as per the "Code of Conduct" adopted by the Company under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, and as per the provisions of Section 195 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed from December 2, 2017 till Forty-Eight hours after the date of Board Meeting for Directors, Officers and Designated Employees, and their immediate relatives.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.