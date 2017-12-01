Oswal Overseas' board meeting on December 11, 2017

Notice is hereby given pursuant to regulations 29 read with regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Fifth Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the financial year 2017-18 is schedule to be held on Monday, 11th December, 2017, at 01:00 p.m. at its registered office at 72, Ground Floor, Taimoor Nagar, New Delhi - 110025 to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2017.Further as per the "Code of Conduct" adopted by the Company under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, and as per the provisions of Section 195 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed from December 2, 2017 till Forty-Eight hours after the date of Board Meeting for Directors, Officers and Designated Employees, and their immediate relatives.Source : BSE