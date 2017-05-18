May 18, 2017 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Oswal Leasing's board meeting on May 27, 2017
Dear Sir / Madam, This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Discloser Requirements) Regulation, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held on Saturday, 27th May, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 105, Ashoka Estate, 24, Barakhambha Road, New Delhi – 110001, to consider, approve ad take on record the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended March 31, 2017. Thanking You, Yours faithfully, Compliance Officer For OSWAL LEASING LIMITEDSource : BSE