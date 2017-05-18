App
Announcements
May 18, 2017 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oswal Leasing's board meeting on May 27, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Discloser Requirements) Regulation, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held on Saturday, 27th May, 2017.

Dear Sir / Madam, This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Discloser Requirements) Regulation, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held on Saturday, 27th May, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 105, Ashoka Estate, 24, Barakhambha Road, New Delhi – 110001, to consider, approve ad take on record the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended March 31, 2017. Thanking You, Yours faithfully, Compliance Officer For OSWAL LEASING LIMITEDSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

