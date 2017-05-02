App
Stocks
May 02, 2017 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oseaspre's board meeting on May 18, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Oseaspre Consultants Limited will be held on Thursday, 18th May, 2017 to inter alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider recommendation of Dividend, if any.

Oseaspre's board meeting on May 18, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Oseaspre Consultants Limited will be held on Thursday, 18th May, 2017 to inter alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider recommendation of Dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. This information is also available on the website of the Company i.e. www.oseaspre.com and on the website of the Stock Exchange i.e. www.bseindia.com. Also the trading window as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading shall remain closed from 27th April, 2017 to 18th May, 2017 (both days inclusive). The trading window shall open on 20th May, 2017. For Oseaspre Consultants Limited Ganesh S. Pardeshi Company SecretarySource : BSE

