Oscar Global: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, 11th September, 2017, the following decisions were taken:1.The Board considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.2. Mr. Kishan Kalani, Independent Director of the Company has submitted his resignation w.e.f. close of business hours today, which has been noted by the Board in its meeting held today.The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M.We request you to kindly take the above information on record.Source : BSE