Oscar Global's board meeting on September 11,2017

Notice of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to be held on Monday, 11th September, 2017 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 30th June,2017 as per regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 among other things.Source : BSE