Oscar Global's board meeting on December 12, 2017

Notice of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to be held on Tuesday, 12th December,2017 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 30th September,2017Source : BSE