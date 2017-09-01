Sep 01, 2017 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Oscar Global's AGM held on September 25, 2017
We kindly want to inform you that the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, 25th September, 2017 at 4:30 P.M.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III, please find enclosed Notice of 26thAnnual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, 25th September, 2017 at 4:30 P.M. at The Executive Club, Dolly Farms & Resorts Pvt. Ltd., 439, Village Shaoorpur, P.O. Fatehpuri, New Delhi.
This is for your information and records.
Source : BSE
