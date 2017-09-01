Oscar Global's AGM held on September 25, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III, please find enclosed Notice of 26thAnnual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, 25th September, 2017 at 4:30 P.M. at The Executive Club, Dolly Farms & Resorts Pvt. Ltd., 439, Village Shaoorpur, P.O. Fatehpuri, New Delhi.This is for your information and records.Source : BSE