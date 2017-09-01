Ortin Labs: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the subject cited, the Board in its meeting held on 31.08.2017 at the registered office of the Company has approved the following:1. Demerger of Undertaking related to API Intermediates Division (Unit - II) of M/s Ortin Laboratories Limited into M/s Vineet Laboratories Limited by way of demerger procedure under sections 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI, Stock Exchanges etc.2. Filing Demerger application with the Stock Exchanges.Disclosure as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is attached hereto.Meeting concluded at 06:05 p.m.Source : BSE