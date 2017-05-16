Orosil Smiths India approves sub-division of equity shares

Orosil Smiths India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 16, 2017, inter alia, has considered and approved the following:-1. Sub-division of existing 1 (one) equity share of Rs. 5/- (Rupees five) each face value fully paid up into 5 (Five) number of equity shares of Rs. 1/- (Rs. one ) each face value, subject to the approval of the shareholders and w.e.f. record date fixed by the Board/Committee in this regard on later date.2. Alteration of capital clause in the Memorandum of Association of the Company.3. Noting of Resignation of Statutory Auditor, namely; Kumar Aggarwal & Associates of the company4. Noting of Appointment of M/s PNG & Co., Chartered Accountant as statutory Auditor of the company under section 139(8) of companies Act, 2013 through resolution by circulation on May 10, 2017.The board has decided to discuss and approve the notice of calling meeting of shareholders for the purpose of sub-division of equity shares and Alteration of capital clause in Memorandum of Association in any other meeting of the board at on later date.Source : BSE