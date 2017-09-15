App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 15, 2017 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Orissa Minerals: Outcome of AGM

Orissa Minerals: Outcome of AGM
The proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 15th September, 2017 are given.
The following resolutions were approved in the 99th Annual general Meeting:-

1. Adoption of the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, together with the Report of the Board of Directors, Auditors and Comments of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) thereon.

2. Declaration of dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.

3. Fixation of remuneration of M/s Nandy Halder & Ganguli (firm registration number: CA0136 ) appointed by CAG as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, for the financial year 2017-2018 under provision of Section 142 of the Companies Act, 2013.

4. Appointment of Smt. Pally Kundu (DIN- 07871558) as Director of the Company.

5. Appointment of Shri V. V. Venu Gopal Rao (DIN- 02950920) as Director of the Company
Source : BSE
