May 17, 2017 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Orissa Minerals to consider final dividend
Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 as well as declaration of final Dividend of the Company.
