Oriental Veneer Products - Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, i.e on January 24, 2018, the Board of Directors of the Company inter-alia approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017.Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, we are enclosing herewith copy of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2017 along with Limited Review Report issued by M/s Amar Nath Sharma & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company.The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 12.30 p.m.Source : BSE