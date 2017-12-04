Oriental Veneer Products' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Oriental Veneer Products Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on December 14, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following matters:a) To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.b) To consider the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.c) To consider any other business with the permission of the chair.Further, in view of above, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders read with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from December 05, 2017 to December 16, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the Company's Directors, Officers and Designated Employees, and their dependents and family members.Source : BSE