Oriental Veneer Products: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the subject matter, please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today and the Company has submitted the outcome of Board meeting on September 14, 2017.However in the Statement of unaudited standalone financial results, the amount for the point no. 7 i.e. profit before tax (5-6) was inadvertently submitted as blank, the same is now being filed by way of revised outcome and there has been no change in any figures of the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 submitted earlier today.Hence, we request you to kindly consider the revised outcome of Board Meeting as attached with this letter.Source : BSE