App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 14, 2017 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oriental Veneer Products: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the subject matter, please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today and the Company has submitted the outcome of Board meeting on September 14, 2017.

Oriental Veneer Products: Outcome of board meeting
With reference to the subject matter, please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today and the Company has submitted the outcome of Board meeting on September 14, 2017.

However in the Statement of unaudited standalone financial results, the amount for the point no. 7 i.e. profit before tax (5-6) was inadvertently submitted as blank, the same is now being filed by way of revised outcome and there has been no change in any figures of the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 submitted earlier today.

Hence, we request you to kindly consider the revised outcome of Board Meeting as attached with this letter.


Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.