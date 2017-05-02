App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 02, 2017 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oriental Veneer Products to consider final dividend

Oriental Veneer Products Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2017, to approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

Oriental Veneer Products to consider final dividend
Oriental Veneer Products Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following business: a)To approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. b)To recommend final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company. Further, in view of above, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders read with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for the Company's Directors and designated employees of the Company from May 18, 2017 till forty-eight hours after the date of declaration of results for Directors, Officers and Designated Employees, and their dependents and family members.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.