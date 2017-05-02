Oriental Veneer Products to consider final dividend

Oriental Veneer Products Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following business: a)To approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. b)To recommend final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company. Further, in view of above, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders read with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for the Company's Directors and designated employees of the Company from May 18, 2017 till forty-eight hours after the date of declaration of results for Directors, Officers and Designated Employees, and their dependents and family members.Source : BSE