Sep 04, 2017 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oriental Veneer Products' board meeting on September 14, 2017

Oriental Veneer Products Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on September 14, 2017.

Oriental Veneer Products Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on September 14, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following matters:

a)To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017.

b)To consider the Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017.

c)To consider any other business with the permission of the chair.

Further, in view of above, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders read with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for the Company's Directors and designated employees of the Company from September 04, 2017 till forty-eight hours after the date of declaration of results for Directors, Officers and Designated Employees, and their dependents and family members.
