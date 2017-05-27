Oriental Veneer Products declares final dividend

Oriental Veneer Products Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, has recommended Final Dividend of 20% (Rs. 2 per Equity share of Rs. 10/- each) for the Financial year 2016-17. The said dividend if declared at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE