Oriental Carbon to consider final dividend

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.Further, the Board will also consider recommendation of final dividend for the year 2016-17, at the said meeting.Further, the Trading Window of the Company is closed with immediate effect on May 16, 2017 and will reopened on May 25, 2017, i.e. after expiry of 48 hours of submitting the above referred Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges on May 23, 2017.Source : BSE