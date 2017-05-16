App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 16, 2017 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oriental Carbon to consider final dividend

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.

Oriental Carbon to consider final dividend
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.

Further, the Board will also consider recommendation of final dividend for the year 2016-17, at the said meeting.

Further, the Trading Window of the Company is closed with immediate effect on May 16, 2017 and will reopened on May 25, 2017, i.e. after expiry of 48 hours of submitting the above referred Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges on May 23, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.