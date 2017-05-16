Oriental Carbon's board meeting on May 23, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 23rd May, 2017, will, inter alia, consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, this is to notify that the Board will also consider recommendation of final dividend for the year 2016-17, at the said meeting. Further, the Trading Window of the Company is closed with immediate effect on May 16, 2017 and will reopened on May 25, 2017, i.e. after expiry of 48 hours of submitting the above referred Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges on May 23, 2017. This is for your information and record.Source : BSE