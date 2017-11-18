App
Nov 17, 2017 10:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oriental Carbon and Chemicals board meeting November 25, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 25, 2017.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 25th November, 2017, to approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2017 and also to consider declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2017-18.

Further, the Trading Window of the Company is closed with immediate effect on November 17, 2017 and will reopened on November 28, 2017, i.e. after expiry of 48 hours of submitting the above referred Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges on November 25, 2017.Source : BSE
