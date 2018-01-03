Oriental Bank of Commerce's appoints M/s B. C. Jain & Co. as Statutory Auditor

This is to inform that M/s B. C. Jain & Co. Chartered Accountants have been appointed as Statutory Central Auditors of the Bank for FY 2017-18. The revised list of the Statutory Central Auditors of the Bank for FY 2017-18 is enclosed.
This is to inform that M/s B. C. Jain & Co. Chartered Accountants have been appointed as Statutory Central Auditors of the Bank for FY 2017-18.
The revised list of the Statutory Central Auditors of the Bank for FY 2017-18 is enclosed.
Source : BSE
The revised list of the Statutory Central Auditors of the Bank for FY 2017-18 is enclosed.
Source : BSE