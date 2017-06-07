Jun 07, 2017 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Oriental Bank fixes Book Closure for AGM (Cut-off date for e-voting)
Oriental Bank of Commerce has informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Bank will remain closed from June 23, 2017 to June 29, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank to be held on June 29, 2017.
