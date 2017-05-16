Orient Refractories' board meeting rescheduled to May 30, 2017

This is with reference to our earlier communication dated 10 May 2017 regarding holding of Board Meeting on 29 May 2017. However due to administrative reasons, the said Board Meeting has been re-scheduled and the same will now be held on Tuesday, 30 May 2017 instead of 29 May 2017 to consider inter-alia i. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2017 and ii. Recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2016-17, if any FURTHER, as per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for directors/designated employees, other persons having access to the price sensitive information and their dependents from 10 May 2017 to 2 June 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE