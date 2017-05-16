App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 16, 2017 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Orient Refractories' board meeting on May 10, 2017

With reference to the earlier letter dated May 10, 2017 regarding holding of Board Meeting on May 29, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2016-17, if any.

Orient Refractories' board meeting on May 10, 2017
With reference to the earlier letter dated May 10, 2017 regarding holding of Board Meeting on May 29, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2016-17, if any.

Orient Refractories Ltd has now informed BSE that however due to administrative reasons, the Board Meeting has been re-scheduled and the same will now be held on May 30, 2017 instead of May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider:

1. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and

2. Recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2016-17, if any.

Further, as per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for directors/designated employees, other persons having access to the price sensitive information and their dependents from May 10, 2017 to June 02, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

