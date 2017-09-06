App
Sep 06, 2017 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Orient Press' board meeting on September 13, 2017

This is to inform you that in terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 13th day of September, 2017 at 4.30 p.m. at the office of the Company situated at 1102, G-Wing, 11th Floor, Lotus Corporate Park, Off. Western Express Highway, Goregaon (E), Mumbai-400063 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 and other items as per Agenda of the Meeting.

As per the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall be closed for the Company's Directors, Officer, designated employees and other connected persons of the Company from 7th September, 2017 to 15th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) in view of consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

