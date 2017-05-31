Orient Cements' updates on acquisition

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,we hereby inform you that the Company has signed the definitive agreements: (1)for the acquisition by the Company of 28,09,66,752 (Twenty Eight Crore Nine Lakh Sixty Six Thousand Seven Hundred and Fifty Two) equity shares of Bhilai Jaypee Cement Limited ('BJCL') from Jaiprakash Associates Limited ('JAL') and its nominee for a for a total enterprise value of Rs. 1450,00,00,000 (Rupees One Thousand Four Hundred and Fifty Crores Only).(2)for the acquisition by the Company of the Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit ('Business Undertaking') as going concern from Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited ('JPVL') for a total consideration of Rs. 496,00,00,000 (Rupees Four Hundred and Ninety Six Crores Only).Source : BSE