App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 31, 2017 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Orient Cements' updates on acquisition

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI Regulations, the Company has signed the definitive agreements for the acquisition by the Company of 28,09,66,752 equity shares of Bhilai Jaypee Cement from Jaiprakash Associates and its nominee for a for a total enterprise value of Rs 1450,00,00,000.

Orient Cements' updates on acquisition
In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,we hereby inform you that the Company has signed the definitive agreements: (1)for the acquisition by the Company of 28,09,66,752 (Twenty Eight Crore Nine Lakh Sixty Six Thousand Seven Hundred and Fifty Two) equity shares of Bhilai Jaypee Cement Limited ('BJCL') from Jaiprakash Associates Limited ('JAL') and its nominee for a for a total enterprise value of Rs. 1450,00,00,000 (Rupees One Thousand Four Hundred and Fifty Crores Only).
(2)for the acquisition by the Company of the Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit ('Business Undertaking') as going concern from Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited ('JPVL') for a total consideration of Rs. 496,00,00,000 (Rupees Four Hundred and Ninety Six Crores Only).
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.