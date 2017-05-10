Orient Cement's appoints I.Y.R. Krishna Rao as an additional directorate

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 5, 2017, has appointed Mr. I.Y.R. Krishna Rao as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. May 5, 2017 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The brief profile of Mr. I.Y.R. Krishna Rao is enclosed herewith. Mr. I.Y.R. Krishna Rao is not related to any of the promoters, Directors or Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. Please take the same on records.Source : BSE