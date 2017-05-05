May 05, 2017 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Orient Cement recommends final dividend
Orient Cement Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 05, 2017, has recommended Final Dividend of 50 paise per equity share (50 percent of the face value).
